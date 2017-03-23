Ten Egyptian troops killed by bombs during Sinai fighting - spokesman
CAIRO: Ten members of Egypt's security forces were killed by bombs which struck their vehicles in central Sinai, a military spokesman said on Thursday, during an operation targeting what the army described as terrorist bases.
The spokesman said in a statement the security forces killed 15 people and arrested seven others during the operation. They also found and destroyed half a tonne of TNT explosive, and seized two four-wheel drive cars containing hand grenades and hundreds of mobile phones, the statement said.
(Reporting by Dominic Evans; Editing by Asma Alsharif)
- Reuters