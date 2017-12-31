Ten people die after car crash in southwest Mexico

MEXICO CITY: Ten people died and two were injured in a car crash and fire on the southwestern Mexican coast near the tourist hot spot of Acapulco, the nation's civil protection agency said on Saturday.

In the accident late Friday, two cars and a motorcycle collided on the highway between Acapulco and beach city Zihuatanejo in the state of Guerrero, the civil protection communications centre said.

The centre said it did not know whether there were any foreigners among the victims. Guerrero's civil protection agency said a one-year-old and four-year-old were killed in the accident, and that others who died ranged from 26 to 76 years old. The wounded survivors are aged 8 and 18.

The highway along the Pacific Coast is typically busier than usual at year-end, when tourists flock to beaches for vacations.

Last week a dozen tourists - including U.S., Brazilian, Canadian and Swedish citizens - were killed when their bus crashed and flipped over on a highway in the Yucatan peninsula state of Quintana Roo, where many popular tourist sites are located.

