Tens of thousands join anti-Trump global march

LONDON: Tens of thousands of people took to the streets of London, Paris and other cities worldwide on Saturday (Jan 21) in solidarity with women-led marches in the United States, opposed to President Donald Trump the day after his inauguration.

In London, a largely female crowd that also included many men and children packed Trafalgar Square, chanting "dump Trump" and waving banners demanding equal rights.

"Our Rights Are Not For Grabs - Neither Are We" were among the banners held aloft, along with "We shall overcomb" and "Make bigotry wrong again".

Hannah Bryant, a 34-year-old museum worker, brought her four-year-old daughter - both of them wearing the bright pink "pussy hats" worn by US demonstrators. "I've been teaching her about equality and prejudice," she said.

"It's a feeling of solidarity - not in our name," said Jill Pickering, a 56-year-old American student. "I'm angry - I didn't vote for Trump."

Organisers said 100,000 attended the London march, although there was no independent verification as police do not give an estimate.

In Paris, at least 7,000 people gathered near the Eiffel Tower, according to police, holding up banners that read "liberty, equality, sorority", in a reference to France's national motto.

"I am here for women and for all minorities because Trump is a threat to all humanity," said a US national Kendra Wergin, who is in her mid-30s.

Andreia Rossi, a 39-year-old Brazilian, told AFP she was taking part "because I am a woman, but also because I want to protest against everything Trump represents." She added: "It's very dangerous, he has lied to all those who voted for him, and that can happen in France too."

Right-wing populists and nationalist groups in France and elsewhere in Europe have been emboldened by Trump's victory as well as by Britain's vote last year to leave the European Union.

While Trump won 42 per cent of the women's vote in the US, many worry that gender rights and other progress on women's health, contraception and abortion could be chipped away.

'BRIDGES NOT WALLS'

In Barcelona, Rome, Amsterdam, Lisbon and Geneva too, protesters were enraged by Trump's derogatory remarks on women.

"We are here for women and for human rights," one of a large contingent of American expatriate women told SkyTG24 news channel in Rome.

"We must defend democratic values," said Karen Olson, who organised the Swiss march, as motorists driving by honked their horns in support.

"When injustice becomes law, resistance becomes duty," read a banner held up by a Barcelona protester.

"Make America sane again," read a banner in Amsterdam.

In Budapest, up to 400 people gathered in solidarity with the Washington marchers.

"Bridges not walls," read one of their banners, a reference to Trump's threat to build a wall separating the United States from Mexico to stop migrants from entering the country - and to have Mexico pay for it.

Hundreds rallied in front of the US embassy in Berlin, chanting pro-migrant slogans in a nation that welcomed nearly a million people fleeing war and poverty in 2015. "No hate, no fear, immigrants are welcome here," they cried.

Also in Lisbon, a rally was held in front of the US embassy there with hundreds of Americans and Portuguese nationals chanting, "He is not my president!"

"Trump's rise reminds me of what my mother used to tell me about the arrival of Hitler," said Bert Wiesel, 69, a Swiss-American protester.

In Prague, protest organiser Johanna Nejedlova branded Trump's rhetoric "hateful" and said they wanted to express support "for values such as democracy, human rights, ecology and women's rights."

There were also solidarity marches beyond Europe too, with protests in Johannesburg, South Africa, where marchers held up banners reading "Black lives matter" and "Love trumps hate".

Anti-Trump protests also took place in Australia with several thousand marching in Sydney and Melbourne. And in New Zealand, hundreds joined demonstrations in the capital Wellington as well as in Auckland.