Tens of thousands throng stadium for Mnangagwa inauguration

HARARE, ZIMBABWE: Tens of thousands of Zimbabweans were at Harare's National Sports Stadium on Friday (Nov 24) to witness the inauguration of former vice-president Emmerson Mnangagwa to replace Robert Mugabe, an AFP correspondent said.

Snipers took up positions around the stadium amid tight security as Mr Mnangagwa's supporters streamed in, with many dancing as music played, hoping to catch a glimpse of Mr Mnangagwa, who will replace his autocratic former boss as head of state.

Earlier on, he has assured outgoing leader Robert Mugabe and his family "maximum security" ahead of his swearing in on Friday, state media reported.

"Mnangagwa (Thursday) spoke to (the) outgoing President ... and assured him and his family maximum security and welfare as he appraised him of preparations for (Friday's) inauguration," the state-run Herald news site reported, adding it was unlikely Mugabe would attend as he "needed time to rest".