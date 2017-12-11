'Terror' bomber strikes NY subway, three hurt

NEW YORK: A man carrying a pipe bomb strapped to his body detonated it in a crowded New York subway passageway during the morning rush hour on Monday (Dec 11), seriously injuring himself but only lightly injuring three others.

New York Mayor Bill de Blasio called the bombing an "attempted terrorist attack," and identified the 27-year-old man identified as Akayed Ullah.

The blast took place at the height of morning rush hour in the subway station at the new York Port Authority bus terminal, not far from the city's iconic Times Square, sparking commuter panic and travel disruptions.

Map of Manhattan locating Monday's explosion.

Subway trains were bypassing the Port Authority and Times Square stations as the investigation continued.



The bomber was in custody and sent to a hospital with burns and wounds on his body.

The explosion rattled a city still scarred by the devastating Sep 11 attacks, and a truck attack on Oct 31 that left eight dead on a bike path.

"This is New York. The reality is that we are a target by many who would like to make a statement against democracy, against freedom," New York Governor Andrew Cuomo told reporters.

"This was an attempted terrorist attack," Mayor Bill de Blasio added. "Thank god the perpetrator did not achieve his ultimate goals."

New York police commissioner James O'Neill said the 27-year-old suspect had strapped the explosive device, which resembled a crude pipe bomb, to his body with velcro and zip ties. He suffered burns to the hands and abdomen, and other injuries.

Photos were circulating on social media of the man on the ground with his hands cuffed behind his mask and injuries to his torso.

Former New York police chief Bill Bratton told MSNBC television that he had been told the suspect was originally from Bangladesh and may have been acting in the name of the Islamic State militant group.



Police quickly evacuated the Port Authority station and closed roads in the area, which were filled with police cars and ambulances with flashing lights.

The blast occurred at the peak of the morning rush hour, shortly before 8am (1300 GMT), when large numbers of people were headed to work.

Police and other first responders respond to an explosion at the Port Authority Bus Terminal on Dec 11, 2017 in New York. (Photo: AFP/Bryan R Smith)

“There was a stampede up the stairs to get out,” said Diego Fernandez, one of the commuters at Port Authority. “Everybody was scared and running and shouting.”

President Donald Trump was briefed on the explosion, White House spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders wrote on Twitter.



'ONE OF OUR WORST NIGHTMARES'

The incident occurred less than two months after an Uzbek immigrant killed eight people by speeding a rental truck down a New York City bike path, in an attack for which Islamic State claimed responsibility.



In September 2016, a man injured more than two dozen people when he set off a homemade bomb in New York's Chelsea district.

New York is on high alert ahead of the holidays, which culminate every year with the giant New Year's Eve celebration in Times Square, attended by hundreds of thousands of revellers.

Monday's attack highlighted one of New York City's greatest vulnerabilities - its underground transit system.

A bomb in a subway station "is in many ways one of our worst nightmares," Cuomo said.

"We have the Statue of Liberty in our harbor, and that makes us an international target. We understand that," he added.