Texas church shooter identified: Reports

TEXAS: The gunman who opened fire on a small-town Texas church on Sunday (Nov 5) morning, killing 26, has been identified as 26-year-old Devin Kelly, according to media reports.

A US law enforcement official confirmed the identity of the shooter to the Associated Press.

According to AP, Kelly lived in the suburb of San Antonio and had no connection to organized terrorist groups.

The official said investigators are looking Kelley's social media posts made in the days before Sunday's attack. One of them appeared to show an AR-15 semiautomatic weapon, AP reported.

According to another official, the shooter was dressed in black tactical-type gear and was wearing a black vest.

The shooter, who was found dead, was armed with a "Ruger AR assault-type rifle," said Freeman Martin, regional director of the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Multiple media outlets said Kelly had been dishonorably discharged from the Air Force.

Governor Greg Abbott said the shooting attack in the church was the deadliest mass shooting in the state's history. Officials said that the victims ranged in age from 5 to 72 years old.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton told local media that a man walked into the church around 11.30am on Sunday and opened fire at the crowd of people.

According to Wilson County Commissioner Larry Wiley, the gunman was killed roughly nine kilometres away in Guadalupe County after being cornered by deputies.

At least eight injured are being treated at University Hospital in San Antonio, Spokeswoman Leni Kirkman said, adding the hospital may receive more patients.

The Wilson County News earlier quoted Sheriff Joe Tackitt as reporting that there have been "multiple casualties and fatalities."

"While the details of this horrific act are still under investigation, Cecilia and I want to send our sincerest thoughts and prayers to all those who have been affected by this evil act. I want to thank law enforcement for their response and ask that all Texans pray for the Sutherland Springs community during this time of mourning and loss," Governor Abbott said in a statement.

The shooting happened at the First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs, approximately 35km southeast of San Antonio.

US President Donald Trump tweeted "May God be w/ the people of Sutherland Springs, Texas. The FBI law enforcement are on the scene. I am monitoring the situation from Japan."