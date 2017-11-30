Texas man sentenced to 1,000 years in prison for sex abuse of two young girls

AUSTIN: A Texas man has been sentenced to 1,000 years in prison for the sexual abuse of two young girls, the Hays County government said on Monday (Nov 27).



Robert Benjamin Franks, 39, was additionally slapped with two life sentences and a US$120,000 fine for continuous sexual abuse, aggravated sexual assault of a child and indecency with a child.



In a news release, the authorities said Franks had over several years repeatedly abused the girls, aged nine and 10, who were related to him.



In June last year, Frank’s nine-year-old stepdaughter testified that Franks had done “disgusting things” to her while she was in his home. During a police interview conducted shortly afterward, the girl said Franks punished her by spanking her and ordering both her and her 10-year-old stepsister to perform oral sex on him. The victim also testified that Franks would penetrate her with his finger but that he never engaged in vaginal intercourse.



Her stepsister initially denied any sexual contact with Franks, but subsequently alleged similar sexual incidents following an examination with a sexual assault nursing specialist. She stated that Franks had been systematically abusing her for years.



During the sentencing hearing on Monday, the jury also heard from Franks’ adult cousin, who accused Franks of taking advantage of her sexually when she was 10 and he was 14, and then again when she was 16 and he was 20.



Following the sentencing, Hays County criminal district attorney Wes Mau condemned Franks’ crimes: “Words cannot really express the depth of the betrayal and outrage warranted by conduct like this, committed by a man who should have been caring for and protecting these children. The jury’s sentence speaks more eloquently than I can to make clear how our community feels about crimes like these.”

