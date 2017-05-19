Texas man sues woman for texting during 'date from hell': Report

AUSTIN: A man from Texas in the United States is suing a woman for texting during what he said was "kind of a first date from hell".

Mr Brandon Vezmar, 37, filed a claim against his date for texting during a movie the two went to see, local media reported. He is seeking US$17.31, the price of the ticket to the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 2 movie, he told the American-Statesman newspaper.

According to a tweet posted by Mr Vezmar on Wednesday (May 17), he had texted and called his date after the movie but had been ignored. "Crystal, your behavior Saturday was not only rude, but it cost me money," he wrote in the text message, a screenshot of which he tweeted.

"I want you compensate me for the $17 movie ticket and the $4 pizza. Will you do this or to [sic] I have to pursue the money in small claims court?"

2/2 What contact after movie looked like: 1 text, 1 call, ignored > Text two days later getting serious > Lawsuit. pic.twitter.com/q4EOId868O — Brandon Vezmar (@BrandonVezmar) May 17, 2017





However, his date did not know about the claim until reporters contacted her.

"This is crazy," she told the American-Statesman.

“I had my phone low and I wasn’t bothering anybody,” she said, adding that she had been texting a friend who was having a fight with her boyfriend. “It wasn’t like constant texting.”

She said she refused to pay Mr Vezmar back when he called her asking for compensation because "he took me out on a date".

“I’m not a bad woman,” she told the newspaper. “I just went out on a date.”

According to the petition filed by Mr Vezmar, the woman “activated her phone at least 10-20 times in 15 minutes to read and send text messages", the report said.

The petition said that the texting was a "direct violation" of the cinema's policy and the woman had "adversely" affected his and other patrons' viewing experience.

"While damages sought are modest, the principle is important as defendant's behaviour is a threat to civilized society," the petition said.

In a later report, American-Statesman said that the cinema company's CEO has offered to pay for the movie ticket if Mr Vezmar dropped the case.