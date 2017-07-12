Texas teen killed by cellphone in bathtub

AUSTIN, Texas: A Texas teenager was killed after she grasped a plugged-in cell phone while taking a bath, prompting her family to spread word of the incident to prevent another electrocution death.

Madison Coe, 14, from Lubbock, died at her father's home in New Mexico over the weekend from a suspected drowning after electrocution, the Hobbs News-Sun reported citing emergency officials. Local police were not immediately available for comment.

Coe's grandmother said the girl had a burn mark on her hand from where she held the phone in an interview with Lubbock TV station KCBD.

"This is such a tragedy that doesn't need to happen to anyone else," Donna O'Guinn, the teen's grandmother told KCBD.

"We want something good to come out of this as awareness of not using your cell phone in the bathroom as it is plugged in and charging," O'Guinn added. "She was just sweet to everybody and everybody loved her."

O'Guinn did not immediately return a call from Reuters.

The teen's mother Angela O'Guinn Downs put a post on her Facebook page showing pictures of her daughter that ran with the message: "Please, please let her voice be heard and protect and educate your children on the fatal dangers of electrocution."

She did not respond to a message through Facebook for comment.

A memorial is planned for the teen on Saturday in Lubbock, a local church said.