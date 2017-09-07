Texas woman slips out of handcuffs, steals police car

TEXAS: A woman in the United States slipped off her handcuffs while she was in custody in the back of a police car and the drove away with the vehicle, footage released by the Lufkin police department in Texas on Wednesday (Sep 6) showed.



The incident happened on Saturday when Toscha Sponsler was arrested outside a beauty shop for allegedly shoplifting. The video shows Sponsler, who was alone in the police SUV, releasing her seat belt before slipping out of her cuffs.

She then climbed over the partition to get to the wheel, subsequently driving off while officers were searching her bag on the ground outside.

A high-speed chase ensued for more than 20 minutes at speeds of up to 160kmh, before a public safety trooper used a pursuit intervention technique to make her lose control of the vehicle.

Sponsler now faces a string of charges including escape, aggravated assault against a public servant, causing serious bodily injury or threat of a deadly weapon and unauthorised use of a vehicle.

The police department has now installed tactical window limitation devices in their cars.

