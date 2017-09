There will be no vote in Catalonia on Sunday - Spain government

A planned vote in Catalonia on Sunday on independence from Spain will not go ahead, Spain's government spokesman Inigo Mendez de Vigo said on Friday.

MADRID: A planned vote in Catalonia on Sunday on independence from Spain will not go ahead, Spain's government spokesman Inigo Mendez de Vigo said on Friday.

"I insist that there will be no referendum on Oct. 1," Mendez de Vigo said during a press conference following the weekly cabinet meeting, reiterating the government's position that the vote was illegal.

