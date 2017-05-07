They (won't) be there for you: Rumours of Friends revival most likely false

SINGAPORE: Looks like fans of the TV show Friends will have to keep waiting for a revival, after a Facebook post claiming that the popular series will be making a comeback was debunked.

Seemingly made from the page of actor David Schwimmer - who played the character Ross in Friends - the post claimed that the programme would be back for "ONE more season!!" in autumn 2018. By Sunday (May 7), it had around 227,000 shares.

People were quick to challenge the post's authenticity, pointing out that the Facebook page looked like a fake account, as it had mispelled Schwimmer's name as "David Schwimer" and appeared to have no other posts.

Fact-checking site Snopes.com pointed out that no announcement had been made by any cast member or show creator.

Ever since its final season in 2013, the creators and cast members of the show - which first aired in 1994 - have repeatedly dismissed claims of a possible comeback.

"We'll never do it," Friends co-creator Marta Kauffman told Vanity Fair last year, adding that people keep nagging her to bring it back. Friends cast member Lisa Kudrow also told a British magazine, "it's not going to happen".

"I feel like I'm just constantly bursting that little bubble of hope, each and every time it's asked," she said in an interview in April with heat magazine. "It's been 13 years, 13 years of the same question and right now, or in the future, it's not going to happen. And every time I say that, I get yelled at."

Spanning ten seasons and numerous awards, the show made household names of its co-stars Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, David Schwimmer and Lisa Kudrow.

The series finale saw more than 52.5 million viewers tune in, the fourth largest audience ever for the end of a series.