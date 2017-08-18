Third person arrested in connection with Catalonia attacks: Police

MADRID: A third person has been arrested in connection with a suspected Islamist militant attack in the northeastern Spanish city of Barcelona on Thursday and another incident in Cambrils, Spanish police said on Friday (Aug 18).

"A third person has been detained in Ripoll in relation to the attacks," local Catalan police confirmed on Twitter.

The Barcelona attack left 13 dead and more than a hundred injured after the suspect drove a van into crowds along a busy tourist street.

Police evacuate people after a van crashed into pedestrians near the Las Ramblas avenue in central Barcelona, Spain August 17, 2017. Picture taken August 17, 2017. (Photo: Reuters/Stringer)

Police said they had arrested a Moroccan and a man from Spain's north African enclave of Melilla, though neither was the van driver.

It was still not clear how many people had been involved in the van attack and other incidents on Thursday.



Witnesses to the van attack said the white vehicle had zigzagged at high speed down Las Ramblas, ramming pedestrians and cyclists, sending some hurtling through the air and leaving bodies strewn in its wake.

The suspected van is towed away from the area where it crashed into pedestrians at Las Ramblas in Barcelona, Spain, August 18, 2017. (Photo: Reuters/Sergio Perez)

Before the van plowed into the tree-lined walkway of Las Ramblas, one person was killed in an explosion in a house in a separate town southwest of Barcelona, police said. Residents there were preparing explosives, a police source added.

FAKE EXPLOSIVE BELTS



Police said they had also killed five attackers on Thursday night in Cambrils, a town south of Barcelona, to thwart a separate attack using explosive belts.



The explosive belts worn by attackers killed by police in Cambrils were fake, the Spanish region's head Carles Puigdemont told local radio station RAC1 on Friday.

At least six civilians and a policeman were injured when the vehicle slammed into the crowd in Cambrils. (Photo: AFP/Lluis Gene)

BODIES ON THE GROUND



Police said the two men detained on Thursday had been arrested in two towns, Ripoll and Alcanar, both in the region of Catalonia, of which Barcelona is the capital.

Armed Catalan Mossos d'esquadra officers stand guard at Las Ramblas street where a van crashed into pedestrians in Barcelona, Spain, August 18, 2017. (Photo: Reuters/Sergio Perez)

The explosion was also in the town of Alcanar, in the early hours of Thursday. One person died and another was injured in that incident, police said.

Police said they also shot dead on Thursday a man who had driven a car into a police checkpoint in Barcelona, though they had no evidence he was connected with the van attack.

Mobile phone footage showed several bodies strewn along the Ramblas, some motionless. Paramedics and bystanders bent over them, treating them and trying to comfort those still conscious.

Around them, the boulevard was deserted, strewn with rubbish and abandoned objects including hats, flip-flops and a pram.

German television channel ZDF reported that three Germans were among those killed, and Belgium's foreign minister said a Belgian was among the dead.

France said 26 of its citizens were hurt, and 11 of them were in a serious condition. Australia said at least four of its nationals were injured, and Italy three.

Forensic police officers search for clues near the area where a van crashed into pedestrians at Las Ramblas in Barcelona, Spain, August 17, 2017. (Photo: Reuters/Sergio Perez)

Regional head Carles Puigdemont said people had been flocking to hospitals in Barcelona to give blood.

Susana Elvira Carolina, 33, who works at a shop on Las Ramblas, had just entered her building when the van struck.

"We had a window and you could see the bodies lying from there, you could see how people were run over ... We were shutting down the blinds but people kept coming in and we had to keep it open so they could enter the shop."

TOURIST DRAW

The atmosphere on Las Ramblas was subdued on Friday morning, as media crews mingled with tourists. Police tape cordoned off some areas of the avenue.



A street is cordoned off after a van crashed into pedestrians near the Las Ramblas avenue in central Barcelona, Spain August 17, 2017. (Photo: Reuters/Stringer)

The incident took place at the height of the tourist season in Barcelona, which is one of Europe's top travel destinations with at least 11 million visitors a year.

French President Emmanuel Macron, whose nation has suffered some of Europe's deadliest militant attacks in recent years, tweeted: "All my thoughts and France's solidarity to the victims of the tragic attack in Barcelona."



Other governments also expressed condemnation and sympathy. Polish Interior Minister Mariusz Blaszczak said the attack showed the European Union's system of migrant relocation was wrong.



"It is dangerous. Europe should wake up," he said. "We are dealing here with a clash of civilizations."



Authorities in Vic, a small town outside Barcelona, said a van had been found there in connection with the attack. Spanish media had earlier reported that a second van had been hired as a getaway vehicle.



Barcelona is the capital of the wealthy northeastern region of Catalonia, which plans to hold a popular vote on Oct 1 on whether it should secede from Spain. The central government says the vote cannot go ahead because it is unconstitutional.



Before Thursday's attack, government data showed that police had arrested 11 suspected jihadists in the Barcelona area so far this year, more than anywhere else in Spain.