Thousands evacuate as California wildfires kill one

SAN FRANCISCO: Wildfires raging in the western US state of California on Monday (Oct 9) forced the evacuation of more than 20,000 people, officials said, with one person so far killed in one of the blazes.

At least 1,500 buildings were destroyed as the state declared an emergency in three counties ravaged by fires.

Napa, Sonoma and Yuba counties are covered by Governor Jerry Brown's order. The counties are north of San Francisco Bay.

California's fire service said about 20,000 hectares have been ravaged by the major infernos in those counties which are famed for their production of wine.

More than a dozen fires are burning in total.

Forest fires are common in the western United States during dry, hot summer months, and can be further fanned by windy conditions.

Last month, a massive fire described as the biggest in the history of Los Angeles forced hundreds to evacuate their homes.

Early on Monday, the fires could be smelled in San Francisco, about 60 kilometres from the closest.