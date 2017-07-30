Thousands evacuated from Tomorrowland Unite in Spain after festival fire

MADRID: More than 22,000 people were evacuated from an electronic music festival in Barcelona on Saturday night (Jul 29) after a huge fire broke out on one of the stages during a sequence of the show involving fireworks, emergency services said.

They said no one was injured. But around 20 people had to be treated for anxiety attacks or minor injuries, the fire service said in a statement.

Footage circulated on social media showed big flames leaping from the stage, creating big plumes of black smoke in front of a crowd.

A civil defence official told AFP the first alarm was received at 10.45pm (2045 GMT) and the fire was extinguished 35 minutes later by when all the concertgoers had left.

"The safety plan for the event worked perfectly," said the official, noting that there had not been panic among the crowd.

Video showed a giant screen displaying the message: "Remain calm and follow instructions."

Fire experts were due Sunday to investigate at the scene of the blaze, alongside officials from the company that erected the stage, having first removed any dangerous remnants.

Tomorrowland Unite Spain was taking place just north of Barcelona, in Santa Coloma de Gramenet. It streams the main Tomorrowland festival's sets, along with local acts. Tomorrowland is a yearly music festival. This year it was in Belgium.