Three dead as Venezuela's anti-Maduro strike goes into second day

Three people died during clashes on the first day of an opposition-led strike against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro, the state prosecutor's office said on Thursday.

More than 100 people have died in total during anti-government unrest convulsing the South American OPEC nation since April. The 48-hour shutdown was in its second day on Friday.

(Writing by Andrew Cawthorne)