Three dead as Venezuela's anti-Maduro strike goes into second day
Three people died during clashes on the first day of an opposition-led strike against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro, the state prosecutor's office said on Thursday.
More than 100 people have died in total during anti-government unrest convulsing the South American OPEC nation since April. The 48-hour shutdown was in its second day on Friday.
