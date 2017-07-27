Three dead as Venezuela's anti-Maduro strike goes into second day

Demonstrators clash with riot security forces at a rally during a strike called to protest against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

CARACAS: Three people died during clashes on the first day of an opposition-led strike against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro, the state prosecutor's office said on Thursday.

More than 100 people have died in total during anti-government unrest convulsing the South American OPEC nation since April. The 48-hour shutdown was in its second day on Friday.

