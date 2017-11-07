Three generations of a single family among US church shooting victims

SUTHERLAND SPRINGS, Texas: An 18-month-old child, a pregnant mother of five and three generations of a single family were among the victims of a gunman who opened fire on a church in a rural Texas community on Sunday (Nov 5), killing at least 26 people.

Up to 14 of those killed were children, Wilson County Sheriff Joe Tackitt told NBC News on Monday.

The following describes some of the victims, as they were identified by family members and friends via media interviews and social media posts:

The Holcombe Family

One couple, Joe and Claryce Holcombe, told the Washington Post they lost eight extended family members.

Bryan Holcombe, an associate pastor of the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs where the shooting took place, was killed in the gunfire. His wife, Karla was also killed.

Bryan and Karla’s son, Marc Daniel Holcombe, was also killed with his infant child, Noah Holcombe, who was just a year old.

Another son of Bryan and Karla, John Holcombe, survived, but his wife, Crystal Holcombe, who was eight months pregnant, died with her unborn child and three of her children - Emily, Megan and Greg.

JOANN WARD

Joann Ward and her two daughters, Brooke Ward, 5, and Emily Garza, 7, were among other victims of the mass shooting.

Ward's uncle, John Alexander, wrote on Facebook that she was "such a wonderful mother whose whole life was her children and family".

During the attack, Ward was "shielding babies from the shooter", Vonda Greek Smith, a friend of Ward’s, said on Facebook.

Joann's 5-year-old son Ryland Ward was shot four times in the attack and flown by helicopter to University Hospital in San Antonio where he underwent surgery, according to the Dallas Morning News. Her 9-year-old daughter, Rihanna Ward, survived the attack.

ANNABELLE POMEROY

Annabelle Pomeroy, 14, was among the first victims to be identified. Her father, Frank Pomery, the pastor of the First Baptist Church, was out of town with his wife when the gunman opened fire on his congregation.

Annabelle's uncle, Scott Pomeroy, posted a tribute on Facebook, saying “Heaven truly gained a real beautiful angel this morning along with many more".