Three men gored in opening run at Spain's Pamplona

Three men were gored during the opening run of Pamplona's bull-running festival, the Red Cross said on Friday, with no other reported injuries during the 875-metre run through the northern Spanish city.

PAMPLONA, Spain: Three men were gored during the opening run of Pamplona's bull-running festival, the Red Cross said on Friday, with no other reported injuries during the 875-metre run through the northern Spanish city.

One of the men was caught by a bull's horns in the thorax and one in the scrotum, the Red Cross said. All three were taken to hospital for treatment.

The sprint, which typically attracts about 2,000 runners, lasts just under three minutes as participants dressed in white and wearing red neck scarves run from a dozen bulls.

The animals were from cattle breeder Cebada Gago in Andalucia, renowned for rearing dangerous bulls responsible for the most injuries in the history of the week-long San Fermin festival.

(Reporting by Susana Vera; writing by Paul Day; editing by Jason Neely)