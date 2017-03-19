Three suicide bombers kill four outside northeast Nigeria's Maiduguri

MAIDUGURI, Nigeria: Three suicide bombers killed four people and injured eight others in a village near the northeast Nigerian city of Maiduguri, a police spokesman said on Sunday.

The blasts, around 7 kilometres (4 miles) from the city worst hit by jihadist group Boko Haram's eight year insurgency, occurred on Saturday around 9:00 p.m (2000 GMT), said Maiduguri police spokesman Isuku Victor.

