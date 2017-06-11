Three US soldiers killed, one wounded by Afghan soldier - officials

JALALABAD, Afghanistan: Three American soldiers were killed and one wounded on Saturday when an Afghan soldier opened fire on them in eastern Afghanistan, according to three U.S. officials.

The shooting occurred in the Achin district of Nangarhar province, where U.S. special forces have been fighting alongside Afghan troops against Islamic State and Taliban militants, said Attaullah Khogyani, a spokesman for the Nangarhar provincial governor.

The Afghan soldier was killed in the incident, Khogyani said. "The cause of the shooting is not clear. An investigation has already begun," he said.

A spokesman for the U.S. military command in Kabul said they were aware of the report, but could not yet confirm any details.

A White House spokesman said U.S. President Donald Trump was "following the emerging situation in Afghanistan" where the soldiers were killed.

Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said the shooter was a member of the militant group and had killed four Americans and wounded several more.

