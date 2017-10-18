Tillerson: US holds Myanmar military leaders accountable for Rohingya crisis

U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said on Wednesday the United States was "extraordinarily concerned" by what was happening to Myanmar's Rohingya minority and held Myanmar's military leadership accountable.

"What's most important to us is that the world can't just stand idly by and be witness to the atrocities that are being reported in the area," Tillerson told Washington's Center for Strategic and International Studies think tank.

"We really hold the military leadership accountable for what's happening."

(Reporting by David Brunnstrom and Jonathan Landay; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)