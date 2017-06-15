Tillerson calls China cooperation on North Korea "uneven"

U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson signalled on Wednesday that he would like more help from China in pressing North Korea over issues including its nuclear programme.

WASHINGTON: U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson signalled on Wednesday that he would like more help from China in pressing North Korea over issues including its nuclear programme.

"Their cooperation I would say has been notable, but it has been uneven," Tillerson told a congressional hearing. Washington is discussing North Korea with all of its allies, and it would top the agenda at high-level talks next week between U.S. and Chinese officials.

(Reporting by Patricia Zengerle)