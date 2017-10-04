Tillerson denies considered resigning from Trump administration

WASHINGTON: Secretary of State Rex Tillerson denied on Wednesday (Oct 4) he had considered resigning from Donald Trump's cabinet and dismissed a report that he had called the president a "moron" as "petty nonsense."



"The vice president has never had to persuade me to remain as secretary of state because I have never considered leaving this post," Tillerson said, denying an NBC News report.



"While I'm new to Washington, I have learned there are some who try to sow dissension to advance their own agenda by tearing others apart in an effort to undermine President Trump's own agenda. I do not and I will not operate that way."



According to the NBC report citing "multiple senior administration officials" a few days after the heated Jul 20 meeting, Vice President Mike Pence met Tillerson to ask him to show respect.

It is not clear whether Trump was aware of the language Tillerson had used, but Pence and other senior officials reportedly urged the former oilman not to resign.

The report came just days after Trump upbraided Tillerson for "wasting his time" trying to negotiate with North Korea.

White House staff did not immediately respond to AFP requests for comment on the report, but Trump himself sent a new Tweet which may have been provoked by the report.

"Wow, so many Fake News stories today. No matter what I do or say, they will not write or speak truth. The Fake News Media is out of control!" he wrote, without elaborating.