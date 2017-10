RIYADH: U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson arrived in Riyadh on Saturday at the start of a six-day trip which will also take him to Qatar, a fellow Gulf Arab state which is in a diplomatic dispute with Saudi Arabia.

Tillerson flew into King Salman Air Base and will later meet with Saudi Foreign Minister Adel al-Jubeir.

