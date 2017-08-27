Tillerson says US will keep up 'peaceful pressure' on North Korea
U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said on Sunday the firing of three ballistic missiles by North Korea this week was a provocative act but that the United States will continue to seek a peaceful resolution.
WASHINGTON: U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said on Sunday the firing of three ballistic missiles by North Korea this week was a provocative act but that the United States will continue to seek a peaceful resolution.
"We do view it as a provocative act against the United States and our allies," Tillerson said in an interview on Fox News Sunday. "We're going to continue our peaceful pressure campaign as I have described it, working with allies, working with China as well to see if we can bring the regime in Pyongyang to the negotiating table."
(Reporting by Lindsay Dunsmuir; Editing by Mary Milliken)