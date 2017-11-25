Time magazine refutes Trump's claim that he turned down Time's Person of the Year

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump on Friday (Nov 24) said he turned down being named Time's Person of the Year after the magazine asked him for an interview and photo shoot but did not confirm he would be chosen.

He tweeted: "Time Magazine called to say that I was PROBABLY going to be named 'Man (Person) of the Year', like last year, but I would have to agree to an interview and a major photo shoot.

"I said probably is no good and took a pass. Thanks anyway!"

However, the official Time magazine Twitter account later said that Trump is "incorrect" in his claims and that the magazine tends not to comment on who the Person of the Year will be until it is published.

The President is incorrect about how we choose Person of the Year. TIME does not comment on our choice until publication, which is December 6. — TIME (@TIME) November 25, 2017





Time's chief content officer, Alan Murray, also chimed in to say that there was "not a speck of truth" in Trump's claims.

Amazing. Not a speck of truth here—Trump tweets he 'took a pass' at being named TIME's person of the year https://t.co/D6SJgyTpcY — Alan Murray (@alansmurray) November 25, 2017





The magazine confers the distinction on the person who "for better or for worse ... has done the most to influence the events of the year".

Trump was named the magazine's 2016 Person of the Year following his election, in an edition which carried the title President of the Divided States of America.

The former real estate tycoon keeps a close eye on the award, and complained on Twitter in 2012, 2014 and 2015 about not being picked.

He gets worked up over Time Magazine's Man of the Year Award almost every year. Like clockwork. pic.twitter.com/27TnDTguAD — Adam White (@adamjwhitedc) November 24, 2017





In June, the Washington Post revealed several of his golf clubs prominently display a framed copy of a fake Time cover featuring several positive headlines and Trump as its cover.

Since announcing his presidential run, Trump has had an antagonistic relationship with much of the US media, accusing critical outlets of peddling "Fake News".