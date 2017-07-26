Toddler’s insides burned after swallowing button battery

LONDON: A one-year-old boy from West Sussex in the UK was left fighting for his life after swallowing a button battery. The toddler, Ollie Lennon, was left with "catastrophic burns" to his trachea and oesophagus, his godmother wrote on a GoFundMe page to raise funds for the boy and his family.

Ollie's parents from first noticed something wrong on May 29 when he started violently vomiting black liquid at home, Metro.co.uk reported.

Doctors could not figure out what was wrong and advised the Lennons to keep an eye on him, and the next morning, he was still very ill, a Daily Mail report said.

Both parents were stumped until Ollie's mother Chrissy - who was dieting - went to weigh herself and noticed the scales were not working because of a missing battery.



She put two and two together and the boy was rushed to hospital.



Ollie was operated on for an hour and a half, a day after he had swallowed the battery. He has since undergone eight procedures to remove the battery and a "miraculous 6-hour reconstructive surgery", his godmother wrote on the GoFundMe page on Jun 10.

The boy had to be kept in an induced coma until early June, but further complications struck when he was brought round.

Ollie Lennon in an induced coma after a surgery to remove a battery from his throat. (Photo: Chrissy Lennon's Facebook page)

Scans showed a 1.2cm hole had formed in his trachea after the battery corroded and acid burnt his insides. It caused his left lung to collapse, the Daily Mail reported.

Little Ollie was then put in an induced coma again. His father Elliott said told the Daily Mail: “He was given a one in 10 chance of survival. It was, hands down, the worst day of both of our lives.

“We were told, quite honestly, he could die. Seeing or little boy so ill was dreadful.”

After nearly two months in hospital, Ollie was allowed to go home on Jul 17. He now cannot eat solids, his father said. “He can also only groan. However, he is alive. And that is brilliant.”

Ollie Lennon being carried by his mom Chrissy in Worthing Hospital. (Photo: Chrissy Lennon's Facebook page)

After the ordeal, the Lennons said they want parents to know about the dangers of button batteries in toys and household items. “People need to be aware,” Mr Lennon was quoted as saying by Metro.co.uk. “We’ve already noticed other items and toys with them in, and got rid of them – it isn’t worth it.”