Toddlers die after mother leaves them in car for 15 hours

TEXAS: Two toddlers aged one and two died after their 19-year-old mother left them in a car for more than 15 hours, according to a report by CNN on Friday (Jun 9).

Brynn Hawkins and Addyson Overgard-Eddy were transferred from a local medical centre to University Hospital in San Antonio in "grave condition" where they were reported to have died.

The girls' mother, Amanda Hawkins, was charged with two counts of abandoning or endangering a child, according to a police statement.

Authorities said in a press release that Hawkins's initial account was that the toddlers collapsed near a lake after smelling some flowers.

"They thought maybe they'd gotten into something poisonous - that's what their story was," Kerr County Sheriff W.R. "Rusty" Hierholzer told CNN affiliate KABB.

Investigators later determined that the children had actually been left inside their mother's vehicle for 15 hours - from Tuesday night until noon Wednesday - while Hawkins was with a 16-year-old male friend inside a residence, the police statement revealed.

According to the KABB report, people heard the children crying while they were in the car but no one came to their aid.

When Hawkins returned to her car, she found them unconscious and tried bathing them, the police news release said.

While the sheriff did not say what caused the deaths, he told KABB that temperatures hit the nineties during the day on Wednesday.



"She left them in the car - intentionally in the car - while her and the 16-year-old male friend were in the house," the sheriff said. "They were in the house all night. The male friend for a little bit went to sleep in the car a little while but then went back to the house."

"This is by far the most horrific case of child endangerment that I have seen in the 37 years that I have been in law enforcement," Hierholzer added.