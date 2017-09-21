Togo security forces clash with protesters in north, killing boy

Security forces in Togo used batons, tear gas and live bullets against anti-government protesters in northern cities on Tuesday, killing a child and injuring several other people, according to an Amnesty International official.

"There was a 9-year-old boy killed in Mango by military forces. He was shot in the head," said Francois Patuel, of Amnesty International, citing local sources including family members.

Thousands of people have joined protests in recent weeks calling for President Faure Gnassingbe to step aside, ending his family's 50-year-rule of the West African nation.

