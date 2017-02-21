Too early for Putin's statements on 2018 election - Kremlin
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Tuesday that Vladimir Putin had not announced yet whether he was going to seek a new presidential term in 2018 because it was too early.
- Posted 21 Feb 2017 18:05
"We have yet enough time before the election campaign," Peskov said.
(Reporting by Maria Tsvetkova; editing by Katya Golubkova)
- Reuters