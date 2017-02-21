Channel NewsAsia

Too early for Putin's statements on 2018 election - Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks after signing a bilateral agreement with his Uruguayan counterpart Tabare Vazquez during a meeting in Moscow, Russia February 16, 2017. REUTERS/Yuri Kochetkov/Pool

MOSCOW: Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Tuesday that Vladimir Putin had not announced yet whether he was going to seek a new presidential term in 2018 because it was too early.

"We have yet enough time before the election campaign," Peskov said.

(Reporting by Maria Tsvetkova; editing by Katya Golubkova)

- Reuters