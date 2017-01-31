Toronto college on lockdown after shots fired nearby

TORONTO: George Brown College in Toronto was put on lockdown on Monday after shots were fired nearby and police in Canada's largest city said a man was found unconscious.

The call came in at 2:47 p.m. ET, a police spokeswoman said. The suspect was seen fleeing the area, but police could not confirm further details. Local media reported the victim was pronounced dead.

(Reporting by Solarina Ho; editing by Diane Craft)