Total solar eclipse completes path across America

MADRAS/CHARLESTON: Emotional sky-gazers stood transfixed across North America on Monday (Aug 21) as the Sun vanished behind the Moon in a rare total eclipse that swept the continent coast-to-coast for the first time in nearly a century.

Eclipse chasers and amateur star watchers alike converged in cities along the path of totality, a 113-kilometre wide swath cutting through 14 US states, where the Moon briefly blocked out all light from the Sun.

People adjust telescopes before the total solar eclipse on the campus of Southern Illinois University in Carbondale, Illinois. (Scott Olson/Getty Images/AFP)

Festivals, rooftop parties, weddings, camping trips and astronomy meet-ups popped up nationwide for what NASA expected to be the most heavily photographed and documented eclipse in modern times, thanks to the era of social media.

Whoops and cheers rose from the crowd as totality began at 1716 GMT over Oregon, and similar cries of joy erupted roughly 90 minutes later when the phenomenon ended at 1848 GMT in Charleston, South Carolina.

"It was incredibly beautiful. I am moved to tears," said Heather Riser, a 54-year-old librarian from Virginia, sitting on a blanket in Charleston's Waterfront Park where thousands had gathered on the grass to watch.

Crowds in Lincoln Beach, Oregon were first to witness the partial phase of the Great American Eclipse, from about 1605 GMT.

People watch the total solar eclipse in Charleston, South Carolina. The Sun started to vanish behind the Moon as the partial phase of the so-called Great American Eclipse began. (MANDEL NGAN/AFP)

Just inland, more than 100,000 people gathered at Madras, Oregon - typically a town of 7,000 - in what experts described as perfect viewing conditions.

The sun's corona is only visible during a total solar eclipse between the Solar Temples at Big Summit Prairie ranch in Oregon's Ochoco National Forest near the city of Mitchell. (Robyn Beck/AFP)

In Los Angeles, "oohs and aahs" emanated from the crowd of thousands of people gathered at the Griffith Observatory in the hills above the city as the partial eclipse began.

"This is a once in a lifetime event," said 42-year-old Chad Briggs. "We have to start eating salad and be healthy if we want to make it till the next eclipse!"

Many had hiked to the site to avoid massive traffic jams. Some watchers had fashioned their own pinhole projectors out of cardboard and scotch tape.

In Mexico, where there was a partial eclipse, astronomy buffs set up telescopes fitted with special sun filters in parks and squares in various cities.

"Put down your smartphone and experience this one emotionally, psychologically, physically, rather than just through the screen," advised prominent US astrophysicist Neil DeGrasse Tyson.

SENSORY OVERLOAD

In the US capital, where 81 per cent totality occurred, President Donald Trump watched the partial eclipse from the White House with his wife Melania and son Barron.

At one point, Trump glanced skywards without protective eyewear - a big no-no, according to experts. "Don't look," an aide shouted to him. He later donned glasses.

Eclipse watchers flocked to Washington's National Air and Space Museum, where solar telescopes were set up for the occasion.

The National Zoo staged a viewing party, and national parks across the country organised programmes for children.

People set up cameras and telescopes as they prepare to watch the total eclipse at South Mike Sedar Park in Casper, Wyoming. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images/AFP)

In downtown Charleston, the last point in the path of totality, crowds of tourists - some in special eclipse T-shirts and star-printed trousers - had staked out prime spots on the bustling city's storied waterfront.

People watch the total solar eclipse in Charleston, South Carolina. (MANDEL NGAN/AFP)

"It is very exciting," said Kwayera Davis, 34, an adjunct professor at the College of Charleston who set up viewing telescopes.

One bar had installed outdoor speakers which blasted Bonnie Tyler's mega-hit "Total Eclipse of the Heart" - which she also performed live on a cruise ship on Monday.

Many eclipse-watchers are overcome by emotion as the sky goes black, birds return to their nests and the air chills.

"It is such an incredible, sensory-overload kind of event," eclipse-chaser Fred Espenak, a retired NASA astrophysicist, told AFP of the first total solar eclipse he saw in the United States back in 1970.

'WE'RE READY!'

Experts warn that looking directly at an eclipse can cause permanent eye damage.

"The damage can really be permanent and right smack in the centre of their vision," said Vincent Jerome Giovinazzo, director of ophthalmology at Staten Island University Hospital, Northwell Health.

The only safe time to look at it is for those within the path of totality - and only during the brief moments when the Sun is completely blocked.

Everyone else should use proper solar eyeglasses, which are far darker than regular ones, or make a pinhole projector to see the eclipse while avoiding the glare of the Sun.

Cloudy weather and thunderstorms threatened to dash viewers' hopes in some places, including Charleston. Some of the clearest views were expected along the West Coast and in the Midwest.

Scientists plan to study the eclipse to learn more about the super-hot corona, or outer edge of the Sun.

Astronauts orbiting the Earth aboard the International Space Station are also planning to document the eclipse, and will get to see it three times.

"My first solar eclipse from space ... We're ready!" Italian astronaut Paolo Nespoli tweeted ahead of the event.

My first solar eclipse from space... We're ready! // La mia prima eclissi solare dallo spazio... Qui siamo pronti! #Eclipse2017👨‍🚀📸 https://t.co/RgySwCrEjO — Paolo Nespoli (@astro_paolo) August 21, 2017



