Toxic kitchen fumes force EU summit venue switch

BRUSSELS: Toxic fumes from kitchen drains forced the European Union to switch the venue of an EU summit in Brussels less than 24 hours before leaders were due to begin a two-day meeting on Thursday, an EU official said.

The Europa Building, also known as "The Egg" and opened only in January amid controversy over its cost, was evacuated for the second time in under a week after catering staff were again taken ill due to fumes suspected to be leaking from the drains.

The summit will now take place next door, in the previous main venue, the Justus Lipsius Building.

