Travelling in Guam as it copes with North Korea’s threats

Life goes on in the tiny US territory located in the western Pacific Ocean and while threats of a North Korean missile attack have hogged the headlines, some Guamanians have other issues on their minds.

GUAM: “Aren’t you afraid to be here?” A customs officer at Guam’s international airport asked jokingly after learning that I was joining the crowd of international journalists who have arrived at Guam despite North Korea’s threat to fire missiles toward the island.

“Are you?” I asked in return.

“Not at all,” he replied, before giving me a smile. “The people in Guam are taking it easy.



"If it’s meant to be, it will be. It’s all in God’s hands.”

Throughout my five days in Guam – a US territory located in the western Pacific Ocean and where nearly 85 per cent of the population is Catholic – that was the common reply from locals I spoke to, even as heated rhetoric between leaders of the United States and North Korea ratcheted up tensions.

To be sure, there were residents who have worked out emergency plans and prepared disaster supply kits, especially after the local government issued a preparedness fact sheet on Aug 11 to help residents prepare for any potential nuclear attack.

Advertisement

Advertisement

But it was evident that the brewing geopolitical storm, which garnered global attention, had not cast any dark clouds of worries over the tropical island.

“Go to the beach and you’ll see that everyone is still having fun and barbecuing,” Vicente Natividad, an employee at the UnderWater World Guam, told me.

The threat from North Korea is unlikely to go away as the reclusive state demonstrated on Tuesday (Aug 29) when it fired a ballistic missile over Japan.



Like most Guamanians, Vincente recognised that but he shrugged off the threat, calling it a “wait-and-see situation” that the US military is capable of handling.

After all, the island, which is two-thirds the size of Singapore, is a key US military outpost that includes a submarine squadron, an air base and a coast guard group. Guam also has its own Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) interceptor system that was deployed in 2013 after similar threats from North Korea.

A retired military serviceman I met described the military capabilities of the US and its allies as being "vastly different" from 1941 when Japanese forces attacked Guam and took over the island in two days. The US recaptured Guam in 1944 following a bloody battle against the Japanese.

Martin, who served in the military for two decades, said the older generation of Guamanians has lived through “countless threats” and with 6,000 US troops now stationed on the island, he remains confident that Guam is in safe hands.

“Why would anyone want to take on the world’s most powerful military? That doesn’t make sense," he told me while fishing along the calm turquoise waters at scenic Tumon Bay.

BEYOND NORTH KOREA, OTHER LINGERING ISSUES



But while most people in Guam echoed strong confidence in the American military, there were some that oppose plans to increase military presence on the island and feel that Guam’s “hyper-militarisation” by the US has compromised its safety.



Two weeks ago, dozens of people gathered in the island's capital for a peace rally organised by two local groups, Independent Guahan and Prutehi Litekyan. The rally wanted to “send the message of peace amidst the North Korean threat" and hoped to garner "international attention and assistance in averting a disaster", according to Prutehi Litekyan’s spokeswoman Sabina Flores Perez.

Dozens of people gathered at a peace rally organised by two local activist groups in the island’s capital of Hagatna on Aug 14, 2017. (Photo: Prutehi Litekyan)

Peace was also about protecting Guam's natural and cultural sites from being destroyed due to military expansion taking place without the people's consent, said the local activist, who has been campaigning for the island's self-determination.



"Prutehi Litekyan has been primarily focused on ... preventing the destruction of one of the last pristine limestone forests on Guam, protecting our water resource from being contaminated from the annual firing of nearly 7 million bullets, and preventing the desecration of our ancestral sites."

She added that this lack of control over the island's natural resources has been a barrier to local economic development, which "complements military control of our lands".

Guam became an unincorporated US territory since the end of the Spanish-American war in 1898, meaning its approximate 163,000 residents are US citizens but have limited rights. Guamanians are unable to participate in US elections and their delegate does not have a vote in the US Congress.

A replica of the Statue of Liberty in the Paseo de Susana park located in Hagatna, Guam. (Photo: Tang See Kit)

However, the local activists seem to remain in the minority as a survey by the Guam Chamber of Commerce in May showed 69 per cent of locals in support of the military build-up. Guam also has one of the highest military-enlistment rates per capita in the US.

The local community holds military members in high regard and it is common within Guamanian families to have family members currently serving or have served in the military, noted Professor Roseann Jones from the University of Guam.



"The military has a rich tradition here, recruits well, and offers opportunities and benefits beyond what Guam can offer," she said, referring to the military's provision of housing allowance and discounts for daily necessities such as gasoline. "This is more of a known career pathway on an island of limited career opportunities."

And the worry of limited career pathways is what's weighing on the minds of some young Guamanians.



Chris, a 21-year-old undergraduate who preferred to be known by his first name, told me that becoming a military man isn't his ambition. Neither is joining the tourism industry, which forms the bedrock of Guam's economy providing one in every three jobs.

“These are the usual career paths for people here but I’ve been thinking if I should leave to explore other choices elsewhere," said Chris, who has been working part-time as a driver.



The threatened missile attack from North Korea did not seem to have discouraged tourists from visiting Guam. (Photo: Tang See Kit)

Professor Jones said this is a common concern among those who pursued tertiary education, given Guam's “high underemployment economy”.

“Guam’s growth is attributable to tourism and federal government investment. If you do not see your opportunity (or) interest in these areas, then you need to search elsewhere," said the economics professor.

While there is local demand for professionals in cybersecurity and other IT-related fields, those seeking jobs in other industries such as finance, film and entertainment may leave Guam for greener pastures, she added.

Before we parted ways, I asked Chris how he felt about Guam being thrust into the global spotlight on the back of a volatile threat from North Korea, which ironically did not seem to be the top concern of the locals.

"I kind of agree with what they’ve been saying about how this is some sort of publicity for Guam. I think this is creating attention, not just for our tourism industry but also other issues that we have," he said.



“If this can spark discussion on other issues, then perhaps it's a blessing in disguise.”