Trump, asked about Flynn plea, says 'absolutely no collusion'

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump, in his first comment on a guilty plea by his first national security adviser Michael Flynn for lying to the FBI, said on Saturday (Dec 2) there was "absolutely no collusion" between his campaign and Russia.

Trump made his comment to reporters as he departed the White House. "What has been shown is no collusion. There's been absolutely no collusion," he told reporters.

Flynn, as part of his plea on Friday, agreed to cooperate with special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into possible collusion between Russia and Trump's 2016 presidential election campaign.



In an appearance at a courtroom in downtown Washington, Flynn became the first member of Trump's administration to plead guilty to a crime uncovered by the investigation into Russia's alleged attempts to influence the 2016 US presidential election.

He admitted as part of the plea deal that he gave false statements to the FBI about his contacts with Ambassador Sergei Kislyak before Trump took office.

A small group of protesters yelled "Lock him up!" as Flynn left the courthouse on Friday, echoing the "Lock her up!" chant that Flynn himself led against Trump's Democratic rival, Hillary Clinton, in vitriolic appearances on the campaign trail.



A report by ABC news said Flynn, facing up to five years in jail, was prepared to testify that before taking office Trump had directed him to make contact with Russians.

Moscow has denied what US intelligence agencies say was meddling in the election campaign to try to sway the vote in Trump's favour. Trump has called Mueller's probe a witch hunt.

