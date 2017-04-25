Trump, Merkel discuss North Korean security challenge - White House

World

Trump, Merkel discuss North Korean security challenge - White House

U.S. President Donald Trump and German Chancellor Angela Merkel discussed the "urgent security challenge" posed by North Korea in a phone call on Monday, the White House said.

FILE PHOTO: Germany's Chancellor Angela Merkel and U.S. President Donald Trump hold a joint news conference in the East Room of the White House in Washington, U.S., March 17, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst /Files

WASHINGTON:U.S. President Donald Trump and German Chancellor Angela Merkel discussed the "urgent security challenge" posed by North Korea in a phone call on Monday, the White House said.

A White House statement said the two leaders also discussed Syria and Yemen and the need for a peaceful settlement to the conflict in Ukraine.

(Reporting By Steve Holland; Editing by Bernadette Baum)

Source: Reuters