Trump, Merkel discuss North Korean security challenge - White House

WASHINGTON:U.S. President Donald Trump and German Chancellor Angela Merkel discussed the "urgent security challenge" posed by North Korea in a phone call on Monday, the White House said.

A White House statement said the two leaders also discussed Syria and Yemen and the need for a peaceful settlement to the conflict in Ukraine.

(Reporting By Steve Holland; Editing by Bernadette Baum)