Trump accepts US intelligence on Russia hacking - chief of staff

President-elect Donald Trump accepts the U.S. intelligence community's conclusion that Russia engaged in cyberattacks aimed at disrupting the U.S. elections, his incoming chief of staff Reince Priebus said on Sunday, adding that "actions may be taken" in response.

  • Posted 08 Jan 2017 23:15
Incoming White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus (R) and U.S. Army Lieutenant General Michael Flynn (C) look at U.S. President-elect Donald Trump as he talks with the media at Mar-a-Lago estate where Trump attends meetings, in Palm Beach, Florida, U.S., December 21, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
FILE PHOTO: U.S. Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump appears at a campaign roundtable event in Manchester, New Hampshire, U.S., October 28, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri/File Photo
Speaking on Fox News Sunday, Priebus said Trump "accepts the fact that in this particular case it was entities in Russia" that were behind the intrusions into the Democratic Party organizations and operatives.

Priebus said Trump plans to order the intelligence community to make recommendations as to what should be done. Depending on those recommendations, "actions may be taken," he said.

(Reporting by Toni Clarke and Dustin Volz in Washington; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)

- Reuters