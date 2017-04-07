Trump accepts Xi's invitation to visit China: Xinhua

BEIJING: US President Donald Trump accepted his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping's invitation to visit China, the official Xinhua news agency said on Friday (Apr 7), citing officials.

Trump agreed to the trip "with pleasure", and hoped to visit at an early date, Xinhua cited officials as saying.

Xi, on a two-day visit to Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida, the first meeting between the two presidents, also urged cooperation with the United States on investment, infrastructure and energy, Xinhua said.