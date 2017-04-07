Trump accepts Xi's invitation to visit China: Xinhua
BEIJING: US President Donald Trump accepted his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping's invitation to visit China, the official Xinhua news agency said on Friday, citing officials.
Xi, on a two-day visit to Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida, the first meeting between the two presidents, also urged cooperation with the United States on investment, infrastructure and energy, Xinhua said.
- Reuters