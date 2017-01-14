Channel NewsAsia

Trump adviser took call from Russian ambassador in December - Trump aide

U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's incoming national security adviser Michael Flynn took a call from the Russian ambassador last month, and discussed setting up a call between Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin after Trump's inauguration on Jan. 20, a Trump spokesman said on Friday.

  • Posted 14 Jan 2017 00:35
Former Defense Intelligence Agency Director retired Army Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn, incoming White House national security adviser, speaks at the U.S. Institute of Peace "2017 Passing the Baton" conference in Washington, U.S., January 10, 2017. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

The Dec. 28 call followed text message exchanges initiated by Flynn on Christmas Day, in which he wished the ambassador a merry Christmas and said he looked forward to "touching base with you and working with you," Trump spokesman Sean Spicer told reporters.

(Reporting by Susan Heavey in Washington; Editing by Bernadette Baum)

- Reuters