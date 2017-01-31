Trump appoints new acting director of Immigration and Customs Enforcement

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump has appointed Thomas D Homan as the acting director of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), said Department of Homeland Security (DHS) secretary John Kelly on Tuesday (Jan 31).

Daniel Ragsdale was the former deputy ICE director.

Homan, a 33-year veteran of law enforcement, has served as the executive associate director of ICE Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO), according to the statement.

It added: "He has served as a police officer in New York; a U.S. Border Patrol agent; a special agent with the former U.S. Immigration and Naturalization Service; as well as supervisory special agent and deputy assistant director for investigations at ICE."

The appointment comes after President Trump announced the sacking of acting attorney general Sally Yates after she ordered Justice Department attorneys not to defend his controversial executive order on immigration.

She was replaced by Dana Boente, US attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia.



