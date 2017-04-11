Trump approves Montenegro's membership in NATO - White House
U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday signed the U.S. instrument of ratification for Montenegro's accession to NATO, the White House said in a statement.
- Posted 11 Apr 2017 23:25
WASHINGTON: U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday signed the U.S. instrument of ratification for Montenegro's accession to NATO, the White House said in a statement.
Last month the Senate overwhelmingly backed the expansion of NATO to allow Montenegro to join the alliance, hoping to send a message that the United States will push back against Russian efforts to increase its influence in Europe.
(Reporting by Washington Newsroom)
- Reuters