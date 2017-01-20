Trump at White House for last meeting with Obama
US President-elect Donald Trump arrived at the White House Friday for his final meeting with outgoing leader Barack Obama, before the two head to the Capitol for the Republican's swearing-in ceremony.
- Posted 20 Jan 2017 23:04
- Updated 20 Jan 2017 23:08
WASHINGTON: US President-elect Donald Trump arrived at the White House Friday for his final meeting with outgoing leader Barack Obama, before the two head to the Capitol for the Republican's swearing-in ceremony.
Obama and First Lady Michelle greeted Trump and his wife Melania on the steps of the White House.
"Mr President-elect, how are you?" Obama asked.
The four were to head into the White House for traditional tea and coffee.
Earlier, Mr Trump kicked off his jam-packed inauguration day by attending a prayer service at St. John's Church near the White House.
- AFP