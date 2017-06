WASHINGTON: Donald Trump took to Twitter Thursday (Jun 15) to blast media reports that the counsel overseeing the probe into Russia's alleged meddling in the US election is looking at whether the US president tried to obstruct justice.

"They made up a phony collusion with the Russians story, found zero proof, so now they go for obstruction of justice on the phony story. Nice," Trump wrote.

They made up a phony collusion with the Russians story, found zero proof, so now they go for obstruction of justice on the phony story. Nice — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 15, 2017