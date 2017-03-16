Trump calls decision to block revised travel ban 'judicial overreach'

NASHVILLE, Tenn: President Donald Trump said the decision by a US federal judge in Hawaii to issue an emergency halt on Wednesday (Mar 16) to his revised travel ban was an example of "unprecedented judicial overreach."



"This is in the opinion of many an unprecedented judicial overreach," Trump told a rally in Nashville.



A federal judge in Hawaii halted President Donald Trump's revised travel ban just hours before it was due to take effect, court documents showed.

Trump said he will take the case "as far as it needs to go" and even to the Supreme Court, adding that the ruling "makes us look weak".



The court ruling means a nationwide freeze on enforcement of section two of the order, banning entry by nationals of Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen for 90 days.



It also halts section six, which would have suspended the US refugee admissions program for 120 days.

JUDGE PRAISED

US District Judge Derrick Watson put an emergency stop to the new order in response to a lawsuit filed by the state of Hawaii, which argued that the order discriminated against Muslims in violation of the US Constitution.



President Trump has said the policy is critical for national security and does not discriminate against any religion.



Judge Watson concluded in his ruling that while the order did not mention Islam by name, "a reasonable, objective observer ... would conclude that the Executive Order was issued with a purpose to disfavor a particular religion."



Washington state Attorney General Bob Ferguson was attending a hearing in federal court in Seattle in his efforts to block Trump's revised travel ban when he got word that the judge in Hawaii had put the ban on hold.

"Fantastic news," Ferguson said afterward. "It's very exciting. At this point it's a team effort — multiple lawsuits and multiple states."