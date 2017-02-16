Trump calls on Venezuela to release jailed opposition leader Lopez
President Donald Trump on Wednesday called on Venezuela to release opposition leader Leopoldo Lopez, who was sentenced last year to nearly 14 years in prison on charges of inciting anti-government protests in 2014.
"Venezuela should allow Leopoldo Lopez, a political prisoner & husband of @liliantintori (just met w/ @marcorubio) out of prison immediately," Trump said in a Twitter post.
Trump held a White House meeting with Lopez's wife, Lilian Tintori, and Republican U.S. Senator Marco Rubio of Florida on Wednesday.
(Reporting by Eric Walsh)
- Reuters