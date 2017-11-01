Trump campaign gave Papadopoulos emails to special counsel - White House

The White House said on Tuesday the Trump campaign provided the special counsel investigating ties between it and Russia with emails involving George Papadopoulos, a campaign adviser who has pleaded guilty to lying to FBI agents about contacts with people who claimed to have ties to top Russian officials.

"I think that Papadopoulos is an example of actually someone doing the wrong thing while the president's campaign did the right thing," White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders said. "All of his emails were voluntarily provided to the special counsel by the campaign and that is what led to the process and the place that we're in right now with the campaign fully cooperating and helping with that," she told a news briefing.

