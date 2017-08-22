Trump clears way for Afghanistan troop increase as part of retooled strategy

WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump opened the door to an increase in US troop numbers in Afghanistan on Monday (Aug 21) night as part of a new strategy for the region, arguing against a hasty withdrawal from America's longest military conflict.

Trump, in a prime-time televised address, said his new approach was aimed at preventing Afghanistan from becoming a safe haven for militants bent on attacking the United States. He also laid out a tougher approach to US policy toward Pakistan.

The Republican president overcame his own doubts about the war that began in Oct 2001 after the Sep 11 attacks on the United States. He said repeatedly on the campaign trail last year that the war was too costly in lives and money.

Infographic on US troops and contractors in Afghanistan. (Source: Reuters)

"My original instinct was to pull out," he said in his speech, but added that he was convinced by his national security advisers to strengthen the US ability to prevent the Taliban from ousting the U.S.-backed government in Kabul.

Trump did not say how many US troops would be sent, but Defense Secretary James Mattis has plans on the table to send about 4,000 more to add to the 8,400 deployed in Afghanistan currently.

Advertisement