Trump condemnation of Charlottesville violence includes 'white supremacists': White House

US President Donald Trump's condemnation of bigotry and hatred at a "Unite the Right" rally in Virginia that turned violent included white supremacists, the Ku Klux Klan and neo-Nazis, the White House insisted Sunday (Aug 13).

"The president said very strongly in his statement yesterday that he condemns all forms of violence, bigotry and hatred. Of course that includes white supremacists, KKK, neo-Nazi and all extremist groups," a spokesperson said.

"He called for national unity and bringing all Americans together."

A young woman was killed and 19 people were injured Saturday when a car plowed into a crowd in Charlottesville, Virginia after the rally, which had ignited bloody clashes between white supremacists and counter-protesters.

Trump has come under mounting fire, even from members of his own party, for blaming the violence on hatred and bigotry "on many sides," and not explicitly condemning the white extremist groups at the rally.

The president has long had a following among white supremacist groups attracted to his nationalist rhetoric on immigration and other hot-button issues.

